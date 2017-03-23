Stephanie Garcia, Andrew Revilla arre...

Stephanie Garcia, Andrew Revilla arrested on lewd molestation charges make first appearances

Stephanie Garcia, 25 of Altus was arrested on a charge of knowingly concealing stolen property, three counts of lewd molestation and a charge of sodomy with a victim under 16 years of age. A court date for Garcia was scheduled for 1:15 p.m. April 25. Total bond was set at $170,000.

