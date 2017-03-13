Severe weather exercise slated aboard Altus Air Force Base -
Members of the 97th Air Mobility Wing are planning a severe weather exercise 10 a.m. to 3 p.m March 22, according to a base spokesperson. The City of Altus and base residents will likely hear a short test of the Installation Warning Notification System sirens at the start of the exercise.
