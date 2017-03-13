Severe weather exercise slated aboard...

Severe weather exercise slated aboard Altus Air Force Base -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Altus Times

Members of the 97th Air Mobility Wing are planning a severe weather exercise 10 a.m. to 3 p.m March 22, according to a base spokesperson. The City of Altus and base residents will likely hear a short test of the Installation Warning Notification System sirens at the start of the exercise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wanna know something cool ! Sat Leavindust 2
Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up Thu Leave people alone 5
Lance Thu Antonio Padraza 2
The lies .. Thu Antonio Padraza 1
Selena reyes (Jun '16) Mar 16 ESA LOCA WEST 7
Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai... Mar 15 Dork 9
trapping dudes and banging on the side.... a t... (Oct '15) Mar 15 Dork 5
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Jackson County was issued at March 19 at 2:39PM CDT

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,665,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC