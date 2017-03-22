Republican Governor Mary Fallin spoke at Altus Air Force Base...
Republican Gov. Mary Fallin spoke at Altus Air Force Base on Thursday to commemorate Women's History Month. The presentation from focused on trailblazing women in business and industry, celebrating the contributions women have made in these fields.
