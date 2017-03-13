Oklahoma Senate leader Mike Schulz (R-Altus): Teacher pay bill gives a false hopea

Oklahoma Senate leader Mike Schulz (R...

A bill approved overwhelmingly in the House to raise Oklahoma teacher pay by $6,000 over the next three years, but without a funding mechanism, amounts to giving teachers "false hope," a state Senate leader said recently. The House voted 92-7 this week for the bill that calls for a $1,000 pay raise for teachers next year, $2,000 the following year and $3,000 in the third year.

