Oklahoma proposes tax break for doctors to stay in rural practice
Doctors who live and work in rural Oklahoma could get a $25,000 income tax break under a proposed law. House Bill 2301 would let medical and osteopathic doctors claim the exemption for income earned in 2018 and later if they live and work in rural areas.
