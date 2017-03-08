Members of the Altus Fire Department ...

Members of the Altus Fire Department help parents, caregivers with...

Neil Bonds from the Altus Fire Department checks a car seat to ensure it is installed properly and fits the needs of the child using it. To aid in that effort, free car seat safety checks are regularly sponsored by the department for parents and caregivers of infants, toddlers, and children.

