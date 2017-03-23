It always pays to be nice to people
When I was young my mother would take me to visit my grandma once a week and when I was a little older I went to the junior college over there. At some point I began to wonder what the fenced-in area was on the east side of town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy lofton aka Dottie
|Fri
|Truthbtld
|2
|trapping dudes and banging on the side.... a t... (Oct '15)
|Mar 22
|Pee wee
|6
|Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai...
|Mar 21
|Pee wee
|11
|Megan Hill
|Mar 20
|hahanah
|1
|Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up
|Mar 20
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Lance
|Mar 16
|Antonio Padraza
|2
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|ESA LOCA WEST
|7
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC