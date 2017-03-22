Illegal drugs act noble but misguided
I attended this past Friday's legislative luncheon to hear updates from Sen. Mike Schulz and Rep. Charles Ortega about the current workings at our state capitol. While most of the discussion was centered on Oklahoma's current budget shortfall, Ortega took time at the end of the meeting to discuss the passing of H.B. 1482, otherwise known as the Keep Oklahoma Children Safe from Illegal Drugs Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trapping dudes and banging on the side.... a t... (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Pee wee
|6
|Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai...
|Tue
|Pee wee
|11
|Megan Hill
|Mar 20
|hahanah
|1
|Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up
|Mar 20
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Lance
|Mar 16
|Antonio Padraza
|2
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|ESA LOCA WEST
|7
|Rebecca 'Becky Snipes' Varner
|Mar 7
|grandkids13
|2
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC