Illegal drugs act noble but misguided

I attended this past Friday's legislative luncheon to hear updates from Sen. Mike Schulz and Rep. Charles Ortega about the current workings at our state capitol. While most of the discussion was centered on Oklahoma's current budget shortfall, Ortega took time at the end of the meeting to discuss the passing of H.B. 1482, otherwise known as the Keep Oklahoma Children Safe from Illegal Drugs Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.