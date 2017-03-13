Four City of Altus employees selected...

Four City of Altus employees selected for Oklahoma Municipal Leaguea s leadership program -

Four City of Altus employees are scheduled to begin a series of five classes in April on community leadership and development. The Oklahoma Municipal League has selected Deputy City Clerk Sharon Sutten, Purchasing Agent Linda Mutchler, Electric Director Mike Villareal and Assistant City Manager Matt Wojnowski for the 2017 sessions.

