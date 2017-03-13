Chandler Corrine Smith of Hobart and Cole Taylor Childers of Altus, together with their parents, are pleased to announce their engagement and approaching marriage June 3. Smith is the daughter of Tammy and Ricky McCollom and Doug Smith, all of Hobart. She is the granddaughter of Karen and Virgil Beatty and the late John Coakley and Virginia McCollom, also of Hobart.

