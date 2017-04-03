Chelsea Lynn McCuistion and Rory James Reed, both of Weatherford, announced their engagement and approaching marriage at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Altus. Chelsea Lynn McCuistion and Rory James Reed, both of Weatherford, announced their engagement and approaching marriage at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Altus.

