Construction workers spark fire -
Jackson County Emergency Manager Wayne Cain said that helicopter responders were essential to putting out the fire in places inaccessible any other way. The cause of the fire that burned 1,211 acres of land along the Salt Fork of the Red River just off U.S. 62 Wednesday has been identified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebecca 'Becky Snipes' Varner
|Mar 7
|grandkids13
|2
|Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up
|Mar 6
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Crooked county commissioner
|Mar 4
|Wondering
|1
|Hot mail girl
|Mar 2
|Someguy
|2
|Repulsive sow
|Mar 2
|Str8up8up
|2
|gregory shelby (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Str8up8up
|35
|Who are top welfare recipients in Greer County? (Apr '08)
|Mar 1
|Str8up8up
|25
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC