City of Altus takes over supervision of Animal Control, seeks donors...
Altus Animal Control is now under the direction of City Manager Janice Cain with direct oversight and supervision by City Manager Matt Wojnowski. The Altus City Council approved an ordinance amending the Altus Code Sections 5-21 and 5-22 deleting the phrases "Under the supervision of the Altus Police Department" and "animal shelter contractor."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebecca 'Becky Snipes' Varner
|Mar 7
|grandkids13
|2
|Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up
|Mar 6
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Crooked county commissioner
|Mar 4
|Wondering
|1
|Hot mail girl
|Mar 2
|Someguy
|2
|Repulsive sow
|Mar 2
|Str8up8up
|2
|gregory shelby (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Str8up8up
|35
|Who are top welfare recipients in Greer County? (Apr '08)
|Mar 1
|Str8up8up
|25
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC