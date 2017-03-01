City of Altus officials hold public m...

City of Altus officials hold public meeting to discuss construction project on Falcon Road -

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Altus Times

Johnny Barron and Phillip Beauchamp from the city public works and engineering departments, and Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials presented the proposed reconstruction on Falcon Road from Main Street to Park Lane. "This project has been in the works for quite a while now," said Greg Sparks, senior project manager at MKEC Engineering Consultants out of Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crooked county commissioner 10 hr Wondering 1
Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up Fri Jamie Dundee 3
Hot mail girl Mar 2 Someguy 2
Repulsive sow Mar 2 Str8up8up 2
gregory shelby (Oct '13) Mar 2 Str8up8up 35
Who are top welfare recipients in Greer County? (Apr '08) Mar 1 Str8up8up 25
Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15) Mar 1 Str8up8up 7
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Jackson County was issued at March 04 at 5:28PM CST

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,312,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC