City of Altus officials hold public meeting to discuss construction project on Falcon Road -
Johnny Barron and Phillip Beauchamp from the city public works and engineering departments, and Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials presented the proposed reconstruction on Falcon Road from Main Street to Park Lane. "This project has been in the works for quite a while now," said Greg Sparks, senior project manager at MKEC Engineering Consultants out of Oklahoma City.
