Bill scaling back corporal punishment for students with disabilities passes OK House

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK House Bill 1623, or the "Bryan Young Act," passed unanimously Monday out of the Oklahoma House of Representatives with a vote of 89 to 0. HB 1623 protects students with disabilities from corporal punishment unless addressed in an annual Individualized Education Program . In districts where corporal punishment is allowed, most parents are required sign a handbook permitting school personnel to use corporal punishment.

