Bill scaling back corporal punishment for students with disabilities passes OK House
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK House Bill 1623, or the "Bryan Young Act," passed unanimously Monday out of the Oklahoma House of Representatives with a vote of 89 to 0. HB 1623 protects students with disabilities from corporal punishment unless addressed in an annual Individualized Education Program . In districts where corporal punishment is allowed, most parents are required sign a handbook permitting school personnel to use corporal punishment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebecca 'Becky Snipes' Varner
|Tue
|grandkids13
|2
|Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up
|Mar 6
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Crooked county commissioner
|Mar 4
|Wondering
|1
|Hot mail girl
|Mar 2
|Someguy
|2
|Repulsive sow
|Mar 2
|Str8up8up
|2
|gregory shelby (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Str8up8up
|35
|Who are top welfare recipients in Greer County? (Apr '08)
|Mar 1
|Str8up8up
|25
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC