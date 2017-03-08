Attempted armed robbery suspect Antho...

Attempted armed robbery suspect Anthony Burns among those making...

Among those who appeared, Anthony Burns, 40, of Altus, was arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. Burns was accused of attempting to rob a victim at knifepoint in the Altus Walmart parking lot about 1 p.m. Saturday.

