Alzheimera s Association works with community to detect 10 signs of early onset

Lizzy Orf gave a presentation about Alzheimer's disease with members of the Southwest Oklahoma Community Health Improvement Organization or SWOKCHIO on Thursday as a means to begin a discussion on the barriers and needs of members of the community affected by the disease. "Alzheimer's is one of the most costly diseases in the nation and one that has not had the exposure that is necessary to shed light on the need for further research," Orf of the Alzheimer's Association said.

