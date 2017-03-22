Altus Public has no public storm shel...

Altus Public has no public storm shelter and an unreliable warning system

The City of Altus outdoor storm sirens are currently unreliable as a notification source for severe weather including tornadoes. City officials suggest constructing a personal storm shelter, develop a severe weather plan, and stay informed about weather conditions.

