Altus police make a humble gesture at Jersey Mikea s restaurant...
From left, Altus police Deputy Chief Tim Scott waits to have a pie in the face while Alison Thorpe delivers a whipped cream pie to Officer Chris Barngrover at Jersey Mike's restaurant Wednesday. Local police made a humble gesture Wednesday to raise funds at Jersey Mike's restaurant and grant wishes to those with terminal illnesses.
