Altus police arrest Robert Alejandre ...

Altus police arrest Robert Alejandre on charges of breaking and...

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Altus Times

In the first investigation, police responded to a residence on West Elm Street in Altus shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday after the victim told police her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her home by kicking in the back door, according to an Altus police press release. The victim told police she received a back injury after being pushed and falling to the floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crooked county commissioner 2 hr Wondering 1
Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up Fri Jamie Dundee 3
Hot mail girl Thu Someguy 2
Repulsive sow Thu Str8up8up 2
gregory shelby (Oct '13) Thu Str8up8up 35
Who are top welfare recipients in Greer County? (Apr '08) Wed Str8up8up 25
Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15) Wed Str8up8up 7
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,532 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC