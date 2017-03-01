Altus police arrest Robert Alejandre on charges of breaking and...
In the first investigation, police responded to a residence on West Elm Street in Altus shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday after the victim told police her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her home by kicking in the back door, according to an Altus police press release. The victim told police she received a back injury after being pushed and falling to the floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crooked county commissioner
|2 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Hot mail girl
|Thu
|Someguy
|2
|Repulsive sow
|Thu
|Str8up8up
|2
|gregory shelby (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Str8up8up
|35
|Who are top welfare recipients in Greer County? (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Str8up8up
|25
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Str8up8up
|7
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC