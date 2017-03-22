Altus Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a fire at Long John Silvera s restaurant

Altus Fire and Rescue personnel respo...

Altus Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a fire about noon Monday at Long John Silver's at 1215 N. Main St. in Altus. According to Chief Kyle Davis, it began as a grease fire beneath the industrial grade stove.

