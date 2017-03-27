Altus farmers contribute 16,000 pounds of hay to aid in wildfire relief -
From left, John Kidd and Ray Foster load up bales of Midland 99 Bermuda horse hay from Altus farmers to send to northwest Oklahoma. About 16,000 pounds of Midland 99 Bermuda horse hay specially developed by Oklahoma State University for southwest Oklahoma has a new home in blackened pastures in northwest Oklahoma.
