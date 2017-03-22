Altus City Council approves purchase of police vehicles -
Members Chris Riffle, Doyle Jencks, Rick Henry, Kevin McAuliffe, Jon Kidwell, Jason Winters, Dwayne Martin and Perry Shelton were present along with City Manager Janice Cain and Mayor Jack Smiley. The committee approved the consent agenda which included the minutes from the March 7 session, receipt of claims, authorization for the City of Altus Electric Department to purchase a used forklift in an amount not to exceed $30,000, approval of budgets amendments and financial reports, authorization of payment to Shoestring Enterprises in the amount of $17,600 for emergency sewer line repair, and acknowledgment of payment for engineering services for water treatment improvements in the amount of $19,253.73.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trapping dudes and banging on the side.... a t... (Oct '15)
|13 min
|Pee wee
|6
|Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai...
|Tue
|Pee wee
|11
|Megan Hill
|Mar 20
|hahanah
|1
|Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up
|Mar 20
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Lance
|Mar 16
|Antonio Padraza
|2
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|ESA LOCA WEST
|7
|Rebecca 'Becky Snipes' Varner
|Mar 7
|grandkids13
|2
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC