Altus City Council approves purchase of police vehicles

Members Chris Riffle, Doyle Jencks, Rick Henry, Kevin McAuliffe, Jon Kidwell, Jason Winters, Dwayne Martin and Perry Shelton were present along with City Manager Janice Cain and Mayor Jack Smiley. The committee approved the consent agenda which included the minutes from the March 7 session, receipt of claims, authorization for the City of Altus Electric Department to purchase a used forklift in an amount not to exceed $30,000, approval of budgets amendments and financial reports, authorization of payment to Shoestring Enterprises in the amount of $17,600 for emergency sewer line repair, and acknowledgment of payment for engineering services for water treatment improvements in the amount of $19,253.73.

