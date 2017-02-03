Womack runs for council -

John Womack has been a resident of Altus for 45 years, and in this time a desire to see the community succeed has taken root in his life. It's that desire that has prompted him to run for City Council in Ward I. Womack graduated from Velma-Alma High School in 1967.

