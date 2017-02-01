Strong editorial staff strives for quality every day
William "Ryan" Lewis has been an impeccable sports reporter and our most recent hire Kathryn Kirkpatrick is cranking out the hits in a supporting role, while the skills of Katrina Goforth in Altus news and Kathleen Guill in Frederick have not gone unnoticed. A couple of months ago my publisher Matt Moran pointed out that we had an honorable mention by the Oklahoma Publisher trade magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai...
|Jan 31
|bmt
|1
|Jim Ed
|Jan 27
|Why
|1
|Jimmy Brooks
|Jan 23
|Donna
|2
|Amber reeves (Apr '15)
|Jan 23
|But fx
|7
|Whos fxn who
|Jan 23
|nine
|4
|Rose Garland
|Jan 21
|curious
|3
|Carley Walker (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Smh
|7
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC