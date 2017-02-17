Southwest Oklahoma agencies provide resources for dating violence -
About 20 percent of high schools reported physical or sexual victimization from a dating partner in the Centers for Disease Control's or CDC's 2013 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, and according to the CDC, dating violence is widespread and under-reported. Because unhealthy behaviors can be difficult to recognize, the National Domestic Violence Hotline has made February Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in an effort to raise awareness about abuse in teen and young adult relationships and prevent its spread regardless of gender.
