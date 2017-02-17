Several 4-H Club representatives atte...

Several 4-H Club representatives attend conference -

Seven adult 4-H Club volunteers and eight members recently attended the annual Southwest District Volunteer Conference at the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb. This conference is held in conjunction with the district speech contest.

