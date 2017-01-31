Schulz honored at reception - 12:16 pm updated:
A reception for Sen. Mike Schulz was held yesterday to honor him in his new position as President Pro-Tempore of the Senate. The position of Senate Pro-Tempore is the highest ranking senator, the second highest ranking official of the Oklahoma Senate and second in the gubernatorial line of succession behind the lieutenant governor.
