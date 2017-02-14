Safer railroad crossing planned -
From left, Planning Director Barbara Burleson discusses rezoning of 621 S. Main St. with council members Chris Riffle, Doyle Jencks, Rick Henry, Kevin McAuliffe, City Attorney Catherine Coke, Mayor Jack Smiley and City Manager Janice Cain. Council members Rick Henry, Doyle Jencks, Jon Kidwell, Kevin McAuliffe, Jason Winters, Perry Shelton, Chris Riffle and Dwayne Martin were present along with Mayor Jack Smiley.
