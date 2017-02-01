Rising to the challenge

Maya Angelou's famous poem, "Still I Rise," depicts the poet as triumphant and ready to face the world with her declaration, "With the certainty of tides, just like hopes springing high, still I rise." This is the sentiment which the many collaborators of the Salvation Army's Resource, Inform, Serve, Evaluate or RISE initiative hope to pass on to their fellow community members.

