Record-tying high temperature for Feb...

Record-tying high temperature for February in Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A warm front brought record high temperatures across Oklahoma, including near 100 degrees in southwest Oklahoma that tied a nearly century old record. The National Weather Service says the high in Mangum on Saturday reached 99 degrees to tie a record set Feb. 24, 1918, in Arapaho as the highest February temperature ever in Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chicken Express Now in Altus Sat Brat 1
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... Sat sentencesandgrammar 1
News Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank... Fri butthead 1
Jim Ed Feb 8 Ace Hard 2
Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai... Feb 6 Lol 3
Altus electric bills (May '16) Feb 6 Yea 2
Robert Chambers (Apr '15) Feb 6 Yea 2
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,396 • Total comments across all topics: 278,796,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC