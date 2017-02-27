Ok LGBT rights groups address the rescission of transgender bathroom guidelines
Since President Trump rescinded Obama's transgender bathroom guidelines on February 22nd, Oklahoma LGBTQ++ groups have sprung into action to ensure students are not in danger. "Most schools that we've talked to in Oklahoma have been using the best practices," Freedom Oklahoma Executive Director Troy Stevenson said.
