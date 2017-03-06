Jackson County Junior Livestock Show ...

Jackson County Junior Livestock Show weigh-in was Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Altus Times

Adison Warren of the Navajo 4-H Club holds champion cross bred and grand champion wether at the Jackson County Junior Livestock Show on Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus. Chase Clement weighs in his Duroc barrow pig named Red River at the Jackson County Junior Livestock Show on Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus.

