Jackson County Junior Livestock Show weigh-in was Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus
Adison Warren of the Navajo 4-H Club holds champion cross bred and grand champion wether at the Jackson County Junior Livestock Show on Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus. Chase Clement weighs in his Duroc barrow pig named Red River at the Jackson County Junior Livestock Show on Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus.
