Jackson County child pornography case among recent first appearances - 3:30 pm updated:
Steven Foreman, 52, of Altus, was taken into custody in 2016 on four charges of aggravated possession of child pornography. Foreman has a court date of 2 p.m. March 20. Bond was set at $500,000.
