Jackson County child pornography case...

Jackson County child pornography case among recent first appearances - 3:30 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Altus Times

Steven Foreman, 52, of Altus, was taken into custody in 2016 on four charges of aggravated possession of child pornography. Foreman has a court date of 2 p.m. March 20. Bond was set at $500,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wedding Cake Mon Cacahuate 1
dj Mon Cacahuate 1
Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai... Feb 16 Stud 7
Jimmy Brooks Feb 14 Ryan 3
Blair h*e 1999-01 Feb 13 Shesguiltyalright 2
Chicken Express Now in Altus Feb 11 Brat 1
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... Feb 11 sentencesandgrammar 1
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,973 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC