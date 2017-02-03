Inmates make first appearances -
Paul John Alcorta, 29, of Altus, was seen by Judge Leverett on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension from November 2015. His court date is scheduled for Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. A cash bond of $1000 has been set for Alcorta.
