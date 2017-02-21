Inmates at the Jackson County Jail charged with larceny, property...
Inmates incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby on Thursday. James Arter, 37 of Eldorado, was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance from February 2014.
