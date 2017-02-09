Four chargedwith humantrafficking -

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Altus Times

Investigators with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations with the assistance of the Altus Police Department brought two of four individuals suspected of human trafficking into custody. Brittany Nicole Ybarra, 22, and Joseph Lamon Jefferson, 40, were arrested and are currently being held at the Jackson County Jail awaiting initial appearances.

