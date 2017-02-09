Former president of failed Altus bank ordered to pay $10 million from loan schemes
The former president of the failed First State Bank of Altus was ordered Thursday to pay more than $10 million stemming from loan schemes that led to the bank's 2009 closure. "Mr. Doughty made some horrible mistakes here," the attorney said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Ed
|Wed
|Ace Hard
|2
|Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai...
|Feb 6
|Lol
|3
|Altus electric bills (May '16)
|Feb 6
|Yea
|2
|Robert Chambers (Apr '15)
|Feb 6
|Yea
|2
|Repulsive sow
|Feb 5
|Oblivious degener...
|1
|Nancy rowell
|Feb 4
|DezNutz
|3
|Jimmy Brooks
|Jan 23
|Donna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC