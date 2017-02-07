Filmmakers return to roots -
The slogan for Altus is "A City with a Future to Share," and for two up and coming film makers, the early influence of the community has provided a bright future which they plan to share with cinema and television fans around the world. Alex and Todd Greenlee graduated from Altus High School in 2010, and their interest in storytelling and movies played a large role in their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai...
|Mon
|Lol
|3
|Altus electric bills (May '16)
|Mon
|Yea
|2
|Robert Chambers (Apr '15)
|Mon
|Yea
|2
|Repulsive sow
|Sun
|Oblivious degener...
|1
|Nancy rowell
|Feb 4
|DezNutz
|3
|Jim Ed
|Jan 27
|Why
|1
|Jimmy Brooks
|Jan 23
|Donna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC