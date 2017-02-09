Dominosrobberssought

Officers at the Altus Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that was reported shortly after midnight Thursday morning at Domino's Pizza at 813 E. Broadway St. The two suspects, described as black males, were wearing dark colored hoodies and had their faces covered, according to the Altus Police Department. After forcing their way into the business through the back door, one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the employees.

