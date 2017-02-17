Council gains new members -

Elections for Altus City Council positions open in Ward I and II were held Tuesday along with two offices in Blair Public Schools, one office in Duke Public Schools and a Blair Public School transportation proposition. Candidates for Altus City Council included Nathan Covington and John Womack in Ward I and incumbent Jon Kidwell and Dan Goodson III in Ward II.

