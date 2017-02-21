Commissioners discuss appropriations

Those present included District 1 Commissioner Marty Clinton, District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler, District 3 Commissioner Rhet Johnson, County Assessor Lisa Roberson, County Treasurer Renee Howard and Jennifer Sunday, first deputy to County Clerk Robin Booker. The board approved the minutes from the last regular session Feb. 13 and granted a request of by Altus Chrisitan Fellowship to use the north parking lot and courtyard at the courthouse for a children's ministry event Saturday.

