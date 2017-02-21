City of Altus employees get down in the mud to assist helpless puppies -
Officer Chance James takes time to calm Paddington, one of three puppies rescued from a drainage ditch east of Altus. While it may true that lying down with the dogs results in the unwelcome addition of fleas, for City of Altus Animal Control officers, getting down in the dirt to help an animal leaves them smelling like roses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up
|Feb 22
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Wedding Cake
|Feb 20
|Cacahuate
|1
|dj
|Feb 20
|Cacahuate
|1
|Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai...
|Feb 16
|Stud
|7
|Jimmy Brooks
|Feb 14
|Ryan
|3
|Blair h*e 1999-01
|Feb 13
|Shesguiltyalright
|2
|Chicken Express Now in Altus
|Feb 11
|Brat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC