City of Altus employees get down in the mud to assist helpless puppies

Officer Chance James takes time to calm Paddington, one of three puppies rescued from a drainage ditch east of Altus. While it may true that lying down with the dogs results in the unwelcome addition of fleas, for City of Altus Animal Control officers, getting down in the dirt to help an animal leaves them smelling like roses.

