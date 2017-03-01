Call the fire department to report smoke during a red flag watch or warning -
Altus Emergency Manager Lloyd Colston explains the areas effect by fire danger associated with a red flag warning on a regional map. Earlier this week Jackson County was under a red flag watch with Cimarron and Beaver counties in Texas already in a warning.
