Businesses awarded development grants

Smalts Furniture at 121 N. Hudson St. was selected to receive a portion of the Business Improvement Grant from the Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation. Bells and Beaux, a children's clothing and toy store at 116 N. Main St. was selected to receive a portion of the Business Improvement Grant from the Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation.

