Bomb threat turns false alarm in Altus
A bomb threat was called into an Altus fast food restaurant on Sunday, but ended up being a false alarm. Around two Altus police say they responded to the threat at the Long John Silvers on North Main.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wedding Cake
|Mon
|Cacahuate
|1
|dj
|Mon
|Cacahuate
|1
|Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai...
|Feb 16
|Stud
|7
|Jimmy Brooks
|Feb 14
|Ryan
|3
|Blair h*e 1999-01
|Feb 13
|Shesguiltyalright
|2
|Chicken Express Now in Altus
|Feb 11
|Brat
|1
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC