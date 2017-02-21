Bomb threat turns false alarm in Altus

Bomb threat turns false alarm in Altus

Sunday

A bomb threat was called into an Altus fast food restaurant on Sunday, but ended up being a false alarm. Around two Altus police say they responded to the threat at the Long John Silvers on North Main.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Jackson County was issued at February 22 at 2:49PM CST

