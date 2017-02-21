Bills would change how Oklahoma judge...

Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chosen, retained -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Altus Times

Lingering frustration with a series of state court decisions has prompted members of the Oklahoma Legislature to file a series of bills that would reshape how Oklahoma judges are selected and who is eligible to serve on the bench. In recent years, state district and appellate courts have overturned several tough anti-abortion bills that were overwhelmingly approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Mary Fallin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up 20 hr Jamie Dundee 1
Wedding Cake Feb 20 Cacahuate 1
dj Feb 20 Cacahuate 1
Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai... Feb 16 Stud 7
Jimmy Brooks Feb 14 Ryan 3
Blair h*e 1999-01 Feb 13 Shesguiltyalright 2
Chicken Express Now in Altus Feb 11 Brat 1
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC