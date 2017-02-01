Altus man charged with manslaughter after fatal crash -
Morrow was travelling westward in a Ford Mustang on CR 183 and ran through a stop sign resulting in a collision with a semi-truck travelling southbound on U.S. 183. Rowdy Morrow of Altus was charged with first degree manslaughter for the death of a 16-year-old girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai...
|Jan 31
|bmt
|1
|Jim Ed
|Jan 27
|Why
|1
|Jimmy Brooks
|Jan 23
|Donna
|2
|Amber reeves (Apr '15)
|Jan 23
|But fx
|7
|Whos fxn who
|Jan 23
|nine
|4
|Rose Garland
|Jan 21
|curious
|3
|Carley Walker (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Smh
|7
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC