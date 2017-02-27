Altus city dog park and kennel closed...

Altus city dog park and kennel closed due to canine parvovirus outbreak -

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Altus Times

Dog owners must shelter their pets in place until a local dog park has been sprayed for the canine parvovirus, also known as parvo. "Parvo is a terrible disease," Altus resident Rhonda Goforth said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Ed 6 hr Homey 3
trapping dudes and banging on the side.... a t... (Oct '15) 6 hr Lol 3
chad rowell (May '12) Sun Atramnelb7 19
Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up Feb 22 Jamie Dundee 1
Wedding Cake Feb 20 Cacahuate 1
dj Feb 20 Cacahuate 1
Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai... Feb 16 Stud 7
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Jackson County was issued at February 28 at 2:13PM CST

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC