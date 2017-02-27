Altus city dog park and kennel closed due to canine parvovirus outbreak -
Dog owners must shelter their pets in place until a local dog park has been sprayed for the canine parvovirus, also known as parvo. "Parvo is a terrible disease," Altus resident Rhonda Goforth said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Ed
|6 hr
|Homey
|3
|trapping dudes and banging on the side.... a t... (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|Lol
|3
|chad rowell (May '12)
|Sun
|Atramnelb7
|19
|Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up
|Feb 22
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Wedding Cake
|Feb 20
|Cacahuate
|1
|dj
|Feb 20
|Cacahuate
|1
|Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai...
|Feb 16
|Stud
|7
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC