Altus Citizens Invited to Falcon Road...

Altus Citizens Invited to Falcon Road Project Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: KSWO

The City of Altus will be holding a public meeting about the upcoming Falcon Road Improvement Project on March 2 starting at 6:00 pm in City Hall, located at 509 South Main Street in Altus. Interested citizens will be able to review plans for upcoming Falcon Road Improvement Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Fughr: Stuck Up 15 hr Jamie Dundee 4
Crooked county commissioner Mar 4 Wondering 1
Hot mail girl Mar 2 Someguy 2
Repulsive sow Mar 2 Str8up8up 2
gregory shelby (Oct '13) Mar 2 Str8up8up 35
Who are top welfare recipients in Greer County? (Apr '08) Mar 1 Str8up8up 25
Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15) Mar 1 Str8up8up 7
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC