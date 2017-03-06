Altus Citizens Invited to Falcon Road Project Meeting
The City of Altus will be holding a public meeting about the upcoming Falcon Road Improvement Project on March 2 starting at 6:00 pm in City Hall, located at 509 South Main Street in Altus. Interested citizens will be able to review plans for upcoming Falcon Road Improvement Project.
